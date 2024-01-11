President Mnangagwa appoints Transmedia Corporation board

Chronicle Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed five member Transmedia Corporation board chaired by Ms Phillipa Sadza deputised by Engineer Lawrence Nkala.

Other board members are Eng Tinayeshe Mutazu, marketer and former Chronicle reporter Ms Auxillia Katongomara and Chief Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Jonathan Gandara.

Mr Gandara who is the acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary confirmed the appointments.