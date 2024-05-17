President Mnangagwa arrives at Baker’s Inn to commission Bulawayo factory

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the US$30 million state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn factory in Belmont industrial area in Bulawayo to officially commission the vast factory.

Among those present are Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, executives from Innscor Africa Limited, and various captains of industry.

Soon after arrival, he was taken for a briefing.

President Mnangagwa is expected to tour the factory and unvail the plaque.

The highly automated factory has the capacity to produce around 160,000 loaves of bread per day.

Regarded as a significant advancement, the factory is considered a game changer, boasting cutting-edge machinery that showcases true technological progress.

More to follow…