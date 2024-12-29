President Mnangagwa arrives at National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service

President Mnangagwa arrives at the annual Thanksgiving with Bishop Wutawunashe. Picture by Obey Sibanda

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived for the 8th annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo amid thunderous applause from thousands of congregants.

The annual event is held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) Hall.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Faith for Nation Campaign founder and Chairperson Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe, Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi, Defence and Security Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and several religious leaders and government officials.

This year’s National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, hosted by the Inter-denominational churches is being held under the theme: “Our Nation, Our Opportunity — Celebrating the progress and acknowledging the potential for our country Zimbabwe”.

As the President and his entourage entered the auditorium, with the energetic youthful Family Voices on stage, and a traditional isiNdebele poet praising the Head of state, there were loud cheers as the procession was beamed on large screens.

President Mnangagwa waved back at the worshipers.

With President Mnangagwa being the SADC chairperson, this year’s edition of the event assumed a regional dimension.

Representatives from SADC member states are part of the worshipers.

Musicians from the region such as Mrs Mothibedi (Botswana), Mrs Gwanyanya (Zambia), Mrs Zengeya who is based in the United Kingdom belted out their popular songs.

Worshipers adorned in various colorful religious robes—some designed from the national fabric— sitting side by side, holding their Bibles and tambourines, exhibited a jubilant mood indicative of their eagerness to praise the Almighty.

The atmosphere is vibrant, characterised by ululation, singing, and dancing within the auditorium

More to follow . . .