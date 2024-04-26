  • Today Fri, 26 Apr 2024

President Mnangagwa arrives at the ZITF

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Writer

President Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Exhibition Centre in readiness to tour several select stands.

The 64th international trade  exhibition is running under the theme, “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade”.

The fair will be officially opened by Kenyan President, Dr William Ruto tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Industry and Commerce minister Mnagaliso Ndlovu, ZITF  Company officials, service chiefs and several government officials.

His first stop was at Good hope Leather Products  and Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency stand.

