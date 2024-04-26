President Mnangagwa arrives at the ZITF

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Writer



President Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Exhibition Centre in readiness to tour several select stands.

The 64th international trade exhibition is running under the theme, “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade”.

The fair will be officially opened by Kenyan President, Dr William Ruto tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Industry and Commerce minister Mnagaliso Ndlovu, ZITF Company officials, service chiefs and several government officials.

His first stop was at Good hope Leather Products and Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency stand.