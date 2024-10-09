President Mnangagwa arrives for burial of National Hero Col (Rtd) Tshinga Judge Dube

Online writer

National Heroes Acre, Harare – PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the National Heroes Acre to pay his respects during the burial of the late National Hero, Colonel (Rtd) Tshinga Judge Dube.

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries and military officials, honours Dube’s significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and his service to the nation.

Col (Rtd) Dube, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 83, was a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s fight for independence, serving in various capacities within the military and Government. His legacy as a dedicated leader and patriot has left a lasting impact on the nation.

The national mourning period has seen an outpouring of tributes from across the political spectrum, reflecting Dube’s influence and respect among his peers and the public.