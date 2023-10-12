President Mnangagwa arrives for CEO Africa Roundtable conference

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

President Mnangagwa has arrived here in Victoria Falls to officiate at the ongoing 9th edition of CEO Africa Roundtable conference.

The CEOs flagship gathering began yesterday and runs under the theme “Delivering the Vision: Prospering through Smart Partnerships”.

He was received by Matabeleland North Provincial Minister of State and Devolution Affairs, Cde Richard Moyo, Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and senior government officials.

After arrival at the venue, he went into a briefing with CEO Africa Roundtable officials.

CEO Africa Roundtable offers its members and business leaders space for in-person and digital events, experts’ insights, enhanced connections and transactions as well as provides room for the exchange of ideas and experiences.

Some issues to be discussed include Zimbabwe’s Roadmap towards a Circular Economy, property market 2030 for retail, office, industrial and residential developments and bridging the gap between Governance and Economic Development in Africa.

