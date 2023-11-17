President Mnangagwa arrives for Gwanda State University graduation

President Mnangagwa has arrived for the Gwanda State University graduation

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

He is expected to go for a briefing.

Gwanda State University (GSU) started off as a College of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

It was officially established as a stand-alone University through an Act of Parliament (Chapter 25:30) No. 5 of 2016.

The University Act has since been amended through Amendment of State Universities Statutes Act, No 4 of 2022.

The GSU mandate is specialisation in animal and veterinary sciences, irrigation engineering and management, mining engineering, environmental engineering and ecosystem restoration.

At present, the University has three faculties out of the envisaged seven (7) faculties as follows: the Faculty pf Engineering and the Environment, the Faculty of Natural Resources Management and Agriculture (a rebranding from Faculty of Life Sciences), and the Faculty of Business Sciences and Management.

Out of the 34 graduands being capped today, 18 are male and 16 are female.

The graduands are from the Faculty of Engineering and the Environment; and the Faculty of Natural Resources Management and Agriculture.