President Mnangagwa arrives for Local Authorities Interaction Event

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) for the Local Authorities Interaction event, accompanied by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

In a statement, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the event aims to address the importance of enhancing service delivery at the local level.

“HE President Mnangagwa has arrived at the HICC for the Local Authorities Interaction.

“The interaction is running under the theme, “Local Authorities; a call to action, no compromise to service delivery,” reads the statement.