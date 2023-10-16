President Mnangagwa arrives for science conference

Online writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Harare International Centre (HICC) for the National Research, Science, Technology and Innovation Conference.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the Conference is being co-hosted by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development and the Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ).

It is bringing together representatives of Government ministries and departments, research institutions, academia, and the civil society.