President Mnangagwa arrives for the SADC Extra Ordinary Summit of Heads of State

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa who is the SADC Chair, has arrived at the region’s Extra Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government at New Parliament Building in Harare to deliberate on the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

SADC’s Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government was prompted by the situation in the eastern part of the DRC.

SADC’s chairperson, President Mnangagwa will chair the Summit, which will receive update reports on the progress of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

SADC deployed its mission in DRC on the 15th of December 2023 on a one-year mandate as a regional response to address the security situation in that country and restore peace, security and stability to pave the way for sustainable development.

What is happening in Eastern DRC?

The country is experiencing one of the world’s humanitarian crises where the Congolese army and its allies are fighting numerous rebel groups, including the March 23 Movement (M23), for control of territory in the eastern part.

The fighting appears to have intensified this year, resulting in mass casualties and displacement. The violence is characterised by the deliberate targeting of civilians, schools, hospitals, and displacement camps.

The conflict has resulted in DRC experiencing one of the world’s largest internal displacement crises, with an estimated 7.3 million people displaced. The displacement has exacerbated outbreaks of cholera and measles as people scupper for shelter and food.

Preceding Meetings

The Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government will be preceded by the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, which will be chaired by Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and chairperson of the Revolutionary Council representing Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics Defence and Security Cooperation.

Other preceding meetings are that of SADC Senior Officials, the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics Defence and Security Cooperation and the Council of Ministers.