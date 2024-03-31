President Mnangagwa arrives for the ZCC Mbungo Easter Service

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived at the Mbungo Estates for the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Easter Service in Masvingo Province.

There are about 150 000 people gathered at Mbungo from more than 18 countries. Countries in attendance are South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi, Zambia, DRC, Botswana, Namibia, Uganda, Ethiopia and many others.

Christians from all walks of life from Friday have converged in various places of worship across the country and beyond to commemorate Easter, a principal festival on the Christian calendar as the church celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after His crucifixion.

As Easter began on Friday, several churches lined up various events to mark the Passover celebrations with President Mnangagwa expected to attend the Zion Christian Church (ZCC)’s Easter Passover festival on Sunday at the church’s Mbungo Estate in Bikita District, Masvingo Province.

The holiday started when the church marked Palm Sunday, which is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter.

The feast commemorates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.