President Mnangagwa arrives for Victoria Falls cricket stadium foundation stone laying ceremony

Mashudu Netsianda, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Victoria Falls where he is set to lay the foundation stone to mark the commencement of construction work at the international cricket stadium in the Masuwe Special Economic Zone for Tourism in Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North.

He was received by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Sports and Tourism Ministers Kirsty Coventry and Barbara Rwodzi, Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo and Cricket Zimbabwe officials.

Last year, Zimbabwe Cricket was allocated 10 hectares of land for the construction of an international cricket stadium and ancillary facilities.

The stadium will be used in the hosting of the 2026 and 2027 Cricket World Cup jointly with South Africa and Namibia.

The project will contribute towards the US$5 billion Tourism and Hospitality Industry by 2025, as well as the development and expansion of sports infrastructure in the country.

Tourism is a key pillar of the Zimbabwean economy and ranks at number three after mining and agriculture and accounting for 12 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product during the period January to September 2023.

The international cricket stadium and associated facilities will significantly contribute to the growth of the national GDP and also create training and employment opportunities for communities in Victoria Falls.

Under the Integrated Tourism Resort initiative, sustainable tourism will be promoted in line with the United Nations Tourism ethos.

The diverse tourism business facilities in the resort town are expected to blend with the natural environment