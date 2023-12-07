President Mnangagwa arrives in Botswana

President Mnangagwa has arrived for the fifth edition of the annual Kusi Ideas Festiva

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived here for the fifth edition of the annual Kusi Ideas Festival, which is being co-hosted by the Nation Media Group of Kenya and the Government of Botswana.He was met at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Botswana Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro and Botswana’s Transport and Public Works Minister Eric Molale.

This year’s event is running under the theme “Africa’s Agenda 2063: Making the Dream Come True”.

The President is expected to take part in a Presidential roundtable discussion this morning to discuss challenges facing Africa, as well as possible solutions and innovations needed to promote inclusive and sustainable development.

Modelled as an “ideas transaction market”, the festival — featuring Heads of State, high-profile speakers and leaders of various interest groups — will interrogate key issues affecting the realisation of the African Union (AU)’s Agenda 2063, which is an ambitious blueprint that is designed to help the continent achieve prosperity, economic development, peace and regional integration, among others, within the next 40 years.

The Nation Media Group launched the Kusi Ideas Festival in Rwanda in 2019 as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

The inaugural event was held in Rwanda and attracted over 1 600 delegates.

The 2020 edition was affected by the outbreak of Covid-19 and was held virtually.

Ghana hosted the 2021 edition, while Kenya hosted last year’s event.