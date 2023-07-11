President Mnangagwa arrives in Botswana

Nduduzo Tshuma in Gaborone, Botswana.

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived here where he will join fellow African Heads of State at the high-level 15th US-Africa Business Summit that kicked off at the Royal Aria Convention Centre today.

The President was received at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport by the Zimbabwean Ambassador to Botswana Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro, the country’s Ambassador to the US Tadeous Chifamba, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza and senior Zimbabawe and Bitswana government officials and embassy officials.

More than 1000 participants will take part at the continent’s largest annual gathering of U.S. and African leaders and senior government officials, private sector executives, international investors, and multilateral stakeholders.

Running under the theme “Enhancing Africa’s Value in Global Value Chains,” the summit will comprise a line up of more than 100 speakers, among them business and government leaders providing insights on emerging opportunities for U.S.-

Africa trade, investment and commercial engagement, and priority action areas for collaboration in key growth sectors of agribusiness, finance, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT and creative industries.

Highlights include presidential dialogues, invitation-only roundtables, and closed-door pitch sessions for institutional investors.

At the summit, the President joins his Botswana counterpart President Mokgweesi Masisi, whose country is co -hosting the summit with the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), and fellow African heads of State including Presidents Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Hage Geingob of Namibia Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

The Prime Minister of Lesotho Samuel Matekane and the Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini will also take part at the summit.