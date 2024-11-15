President Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Nust Graduation Ceremony

Sikhumbuzo Moyo [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport Bulawayo to officiate at the National University of Science And Technology (Nust)’s 30th Graduation Ceremony.



He was welcomed by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Lovemore Matuke, Bulawayo permanent secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni, service chiefs, Zanu-PF chairman for Bulawayo Cde Jabulani Sibanda and members of the Zanu-PF politburo.



Among the welcoming party is one of the 3 201 Nust graduands, Cde Archie Chiponda, who is the Zanu-PF Bulawayo province spokesperson.



The President is also in the city for the commissioning of the Bulawayo Students Accommodation Complex and the late Professor Phineas Makhurane Technovation Centre at Nust complex after which he will proceed to the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) to cap

3 201 Nust graduands.