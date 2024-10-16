Watch: President Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for ZimTrade Exporter Week

RAYMOND JARAVAZA – [email protected]

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo where he is expected to officially open the ZimTrade Exporter Week tomorrow at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

He was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, newly elected War Veterans Association national chairman Cde Sifas Ncube, service chiefs and the provincial Zanu Pf leadership.

He landed at Mqabuko International Airport at 16:39pm.

The ZimTrade Exporter Week is a premier event that aims to foster export growth in the country that will run from 14 to 18 October.

The event features a diverse programme comprising workshops, seminars, and networking opportunities.

The exporters’ conference, which will run under the theme ‘Qala, Tanga, Start” will discuss issues around the export business in Zimbabwe and key areas of interest to exporters.

Among these will be the need for measures to be inclusive in developing and promoting trade to diversify the country’s export basket by connecting with regional and global markets.

ZimTrade’s weeklong event is in line with its initiatives to promote Zimbabwean products for export markets through inward and outward missions and facilitation of local companies at trade fairs across the globe.