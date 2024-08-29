President Mnangagwa arrives in China for FOCAC Summit and bilateral talks

Online writer

Beijing, China – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in China for a significant State Visit coinciding with the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.



The summit, themed “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” aims to strengthen ties between African nations and China.



During his visit, President Mnangagwa is set to engage in business discussions across various provinces, focusing on key sectors such as Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Energy, and Agriculture. Additionally, he will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, further solidifying the long-standing diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and China, which have evolved into a Strategic Partnership since Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.