President Mnangagwa arrives in Dubai for COP28 conference

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Thursday night left for Dubai, UAE, to attend the UN climate conference.

The President safely arrived on Friday morning.

Zimbabwe opened a pavilion at the Dubai Expo City, the venue for the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to create a platform for engagement with various stakeholders and sell the Zimbabwean story to the world.

Several countries have specific pavilions where they hold side events at the ongoing COP28 convention.

This will be Zimbabwe’s second pavilion after opening one in Egypt at the last Conference.

Pavilion Manager Mr Tatenda Mutasa updated Ministers Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Management, Jenfan Muswere of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Edgar Moyo of Energy and Power Development, Anxious Masuka of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Irrigation Development, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet Lovemore Matuke.