President Mnangagwa arrives in Livingstone for KAZA Summit

Leonard Ncube in LIVINGSTONE, Zambia

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Livingstone, Zambia for the 2024 Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (Kaza TFCA) Heads of State and Government Summit.

The President has joined other Heads of State who are being hosted by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, before they make their way to the venue of the conference.

Delegates have started trickling into the venue as they wait for the arrival of the Heads of State for the start of official proceedings.

The meeting started on Saturday with technical meetings and Ministers responsible for environment, wildlife and tourism joined on Wednesday ahead of today’s official proceedings.

The KAZA TFCA is a conservation area, covering five Southern African countries-Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe with a population of over two million people and 227 900 elephants centered around the Caprivi-Chobe-Victoria Falls corridor.

It has a total of 520,000 kms and about 70 percent of land is under conservation, with 103 wildlife management areas, 85 forest reserves and three world heritage sites.