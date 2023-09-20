President Mnangagwa arrives in New York

President Mnangagwa arrives at JF Kennedy International Airport in New York for the United Nations General Assembly yesterday Picture: Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Hatred Zenenga in NEW YORK

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday for the 78th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Head of State and Government landed at JF Kennedy International Airport and was welcomed by Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Mr James Manzou and officials from Zimbabwe’s Embassy in the United States.

President Mnangagwa, who is expected to address the General Assembly Conference tomorrow, will also advance Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement agenda by engaging with other leaders and business constituencies attending the global annual conference.

On arrival at his hotel, the President immediately went into a briefing with his team.

Accompanying President Mnangagwa are Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube, Skills Audit and Development Minister Professor Paul Mavima, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba, among other senior Government officials.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Fredrick Shava is also here after having arrived earlier in New York.

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly marks a crucial milestone in the journey towards achieving the 2030 Agenda and the urgent need to put the 17 Sustainable, Development Goals (SDGs) back on track.

The world leaders will engage in the high level General Debate under the theme “Rebuilding trust and reignited global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

Heads of State and Government, and Ministers will explore solutions to the intertwined global challenges to advance peace, security and sustainable development.

Alongside the General Assembly Debate, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will convene the Climate Ambition Summit, with the call on every leader from Governments, business, financial institutions and civil society to step up the fight and present serious and new climate action solutions.