President Mnangagwa arrives to commissions Bulawayo Students Accommodation City Complex

Nqobile Bhebhe [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived to commission the Bulawayo Students Accommodation City complex in Selborne Park.



Present at the commissioning ceremony is Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Dr Frederick Shava, Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, Public Service Commission’s Public Service officials, Bulawayo City Council mayor, Councillor David Coltart and Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube among other dignitaries.

Upon arrival, the President toured the complex.

The complex has 516 rooms, with two students sharing one room.

At full capacity it will accommodate 1032 students.

The facility started accommodating students from across tertiary institutions in July last year with those from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in the majority.



Officials say construction costs are estimated at US$18.5 million.

The government through the Public Service Commission’s Public Service Pension Fund is a co-investor in this project alongside Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), Motor Industry Pension Fund, Zimnat Nominees, and the Old Mutual Local Pension Fund Syndicate.

It is expected to be replicated in cities where there are universities, with Lupane expected to be the second beneficiary of such a facility.

The complex is expected to generate income for the private sector as it has 33 commercial units including a food court, bank, grocery shops and pharmacy among other services.

It is equipped with closed circuit television and biometric entrance which increases the security of the students occupying the facility.