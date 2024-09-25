President Mnangagwa arrives to officially handover replacement vehicles to chiefs at HICC

Online writer – HARARE, Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) for a significant event aimed at strengthening local governance and community leadership.

The president is set to officially hand over replacement vehicles to traditional chiefs, a move seen as part of the Government’s broader Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to enhance service delivery and empower local leaders.



The handover ceremony underscores the Government’s commitment to supporting traditional leadership structures, which play a crucial role in community development and governance. In recent years, there has been a push for improved infrastructure and resources for chiefs, who are instrumental in mediating local disputes and implementing Government policies at the grassroots level.

This initiative aligns with President Mnangagwa’s vision of a prosperous Zimbabwe, aiming to revitalise the country’s socio-economic landscape by ensuring that local leaders are adequately equipped to serve their communities effectively. The event is expected to draw significant attention from various stakeholders, including government officials, community leaders, and the media.