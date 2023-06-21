President Mnangagwa assesses nomination process

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has this afternoon visited the High Court to assess the progress made so far by the nomination court.

The President’s nomination papers were earlier filed successfully by the Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Speaking after assessing the situation, President Mnangagwa said the process was moving smoothly.

“I made sure l had to respect the process, so l came over here to honour the work that they are doing and to show that l submit myself to the constitutional process,” he said.

The Nomination Court has been considering and accepting candidates for Presidential, parliamentary and local authority elections.