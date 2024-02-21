President Mnangagwa assures youth of opportunities in all sectors

Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has assured the youth that the Government will implement policies aimed at affording the younger generation with unique opportunities in all sectors of the economy.

In his speech to mark the annual Robert Mugabe National Youth Day at a fully packed Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo, this afternoon, President Mnangagwa said youth empowerment remains the Government’s main objective.

“As the young people of Zimbabwe, I assure you that the Zanu PF-led Government will implement youth-oriented policies, programmes and projects will be fully supported to address both your current and future needs.

“Opportunities presented by the Empowerment Bank and other programmes such as the Presidential Heifer Pass On Scheme, Integrated Youth Skills Development and Agriculture Mechanisation Scheme should be utilised so that you realise your full potential,” said President Mnangagwa.

This year’s commemorations were running under the theme: ‘Positioning Youth Empowerment and Development Towards Achieving Vision 2030’.

@Herald