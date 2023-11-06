President Mnangagwa attends Geo Pomona waste management project.

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will officiate at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Geo Pomona Waste Management Project in Harare today.

The project, led by Geo Pomona Waste Management (PVT) Limited, aims to implement sustainable environmental solutions in Zimbabwe by utilising innovative waste-to-energy technology.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the project was acommitment to prioritising health, safety, and the environment.

“Geo Pomona Waste Management (PVT) Limited offers long-term and sustainable environmental solutions through innovative technology of waste-to-energy plants.

“The project focuses on a well-organised direction for health, safety, and the environment, considering the best international experiences in this field that will be applied by international experts employed,” reads the statement.