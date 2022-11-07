President Mnangagwa attends official opening of the Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Summit

President Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Presidents Hichilema of Zambia, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

The Chronicle

Nduduzo Tshuma in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa joined fellow world leaders this afternoon at the official opening of the Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Summit.

The two-day summit, the first part of the high-level segment for Heads of State and Government, here at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), was officially opened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

President Mnangagwa interacts with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema before the official opening of the summit

Speaking during the official opening, President El-Sisi called for concerted efforts to fight climate change saying poor nations have borne the brunt of its effects.

Also in attendance is the United Nations Secretary General UN Secretary General António Guterres.

In the Summit, Heads of State will share their concerns around climate change and initiatives by their respective nations to address climate change.

