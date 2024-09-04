President Mnangagwa attends State Banquet for 2024 FOCAC Summit

Online Writer

Beijing, China — PRESIDENT Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe participated in a Welcome State Banquet today, kicking off the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). This year’s summit, themed “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” aims to deepen collaboration between China and African nations.

The FOCAC, established in 2000, has become a pivotal platform for dialogue and cooperation, focusing on economic development, infrastructure projects, and cultural exchanges. As China continues to expand its influence in Africa, the summit seeks to strengthen ties and promote sustainable development across the continent.

President Mnangagwa’s attendance underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to enhancing its relationship with China, a key partner in various sectors, including mining, agriculture, and technology. The summit is expected to produce significant agreements aimed at fostering economic growth and addressing mutual challenges faced by both regions.