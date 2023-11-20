President Mnangagwa attends Westprop Holdings’ Millennium Heights Housing Project ground-breaking ceremony

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is in Borrowdale, Harare today for a ground-breaking ceremony at the Westprop Holdings Housing Project, Millennium Heights.

Westprop Holdings is a prominent real estate development company aiming to make a lasting impact on Zimbabwe’s housing landscape. Their vision involves the construction of vertically integrated lifestyle communities, providing residents with an all-in-one environment to live, work, shop, and play.

The event marks a significant step towards fulfilling the nation’s housing goals under the ambitious Vision 2030 plan.

By incorporating smart city features and green initiatives, the project aligns with the long-term sustainable development goals outlined in Vision 2030.

With an ambitious target of laying one billion bricks by 2050, Westprop Holdings demonstrates its commitment to addressing the housing needs of the growing population.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services said that Millennium Heights, a key component of this endeavour, will comprise not only 1 000 housing units but also a clubhouse, a recreational park, a shopping mall, and various play centres, creating a vibrant and interconnected community for residents.

Already boasting two existing blocks, with one currently under construction, the ground-breaking ceremony led by President Mnangagwa signifies an important milestone in the realisation of the Millennium Heights project.

The event not only highlights the President’s dedication to providing suitable housing for all Zimbabweans but also serves as a tangible demonstration of progress towards the Vision 2030 goals.