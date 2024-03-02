President Mnangagwa awards US$10k to siblings who saved mother from croc attack

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has awarded two siblings US$5 000 each and pledged to pay for their education saying he was inspired by the pair’s bravery after they saved their mother from a crocodile attack.

The duo Peace and Luckmore Magaya from Mhondoro, Mashonaland West Province, met President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Saturday.

The President posted on his social media and said the pair inspired him with their courage and will pay for their education.

“Today I met two brave young heroes, Peace and Luckmore Magaya, from Mhondoro. Rhey saved their mother from a crocodile attack. Inspired by their courage, I’ve taken on their education fees and awarded them $5,000 each. Let’s nurture such bravery and compassion in our youth,” said President Mnangagwa.