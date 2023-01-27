President Mnangagwa back from Senegal

Vusumuzi Dube

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived back in the country on Friday morning from the Dakar 2 Feed Africa Summit that was held in Dakar, Senegal.

President Mnangagwa was met at the airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, and senior Government officials.

During the three-day summit President Mnangagwa and his delegation that included the Minister of Lands, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Prof Mthuli Ncube, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava, chronicled the country’s success story which saw it producing the highest wheat harvest in 56 years.

The Heads of State who attended also deliberated on what the continent should do to ensure that it achieves food sovereignty.