President Mnangagwa begins annual vacation

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is set to commence his month-long annual vacation on New Year’s Eve.

In a statement on Monday, acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba said during his break, the President will remain in Zimbabwe, striking a balance between relaxation and his responsibilities as Head of State and Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“Despite being on vacation, the President will remain available to address any urgent matters requiring his personal attention,” he said.

In his absence, President Mnangagwa has delegated his duties to the two Vice Presidents, ensuring the smooth continuation of governance.

“Vice President Kembo Mohadi will serve as Acting President from December 31, 2024, to January 19, 2025. Thereafter, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will assume the role, acting on behalf of the President until his return in early February 2025,” said Mr Charamba.

This arrangement, Mr Charamba added, underlines the importance of continuity in leadership, with the Vice Presidents stepping in to oversee the country’s affairs during the President’s vacation.

Ends