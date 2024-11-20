President Mnangagwa calls for regional unity at SADC Summit

SADC Chair, President Mnangagwa addressing the SADC Extra Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government at New Parliament Building in Harare.

Ivan Zhakata, Herald Correspondent

SADC Chairman, President Mnangagwa, has reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to regional partnerships, urging Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to unite in addressing challenges to peace and development.

Speaking at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, Harare, the President emphasised the importance of collective action in fostering regional prosperity.

He was addressing the SADC Extra Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to deliberate on the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He began the proceedings by inviting attendees to observe a moment of silence in honour of those who fought for the liberation of various countries in the region.

The President called on SADC leaders to remain steadfast in addressing obstacles to peace, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The old mantra that an injury to one SADC member state is an injury to us all remains relevant,” he said.

He emphasised the need for solidarity, stating: “As a region, we must work together to ensure that the people of the DRC enjoy peace and tranquility.

“On its part, Zimbabwe reaffirms its readiness to partner with other regional countries to ensure prosperity in the region.”

The summit brought together regional leaders to address pressing issues and reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, stability, and development in Southern Africa.