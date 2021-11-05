President Mnangagwa caps 1531 graduates at LSU

Chronicle Reporters

President Mnangagwa Friday conferred degrees and diplomas to a total of 1531 graduates at the Lupane State University 12th graduation ceremony.

At least 50 percent of the graduates were females.

Only 105 graduates attended the event physically as the rest followed the proceedings virtually as part of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the President arrived in Bulawayo in the morning enroute to Lupane and was welcomed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube.

He made an impromptu address to thousands of Zanu-PF supporters who had gathered at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport.

He briefed them on the outcome of his recent visit to the United Kingdom where he had attended COP26, thanking Zimbabweans for having a keen interest in the affairs of the country.

“I thank you for coming in your numbers here and for the interest that you have all shown in the affairs of the country especially regarding this visit I had to the United Kingdom, which was the first of its kind by a Zimbabwean leader in 25 years,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President told the supporters that he had fruitful engagements with various leaders during the conference including UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, United States President, Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel, Secretary of State for the Holy Sea Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea.