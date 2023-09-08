President Mnangagwa caps over 5 000 students

President Mnangagwa, who is Chancellor of State universities, has today capped 5 063 students at the University of Zimbabwe who graduated with degrees in various disciplines at a colourful ceremony held at the institution’s campus in Harare.

There were 3 652 students who graduated with undergraduate degrees, while 1 394 were capped with postgraduate degrees with 20 students conferred with Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

Notable among the graduates were First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who was capped with a Doctor of Philosophy Honorary degree in Law following her sterling philanthropic work that has transformed several communities, particularly the disadvantaged members of the community.

In his keynote address, Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo said the bulk of the graduates were female in line with Government empowerment thrust hinged on the desire to leave no one and no place behind.

