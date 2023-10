President Mnangagwa caps over 600 at Harare Institute of Technology

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Friday capped 639 graduands at the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) during a colourful ceremony in the capital.

The President, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities capped the graduands during HIT’s 14th Graduation Ceremony.

The figure this year of 639 graduands, was an increase from last year’s figure of 539. Of the graduands, 38.8 percent are female.