President Mnangagwa commissions Bikita Minerals’ Spodumene and Petalite Processing Plant

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially commissioned the Bikita Minerals Spodumene and Petalite processing plant in Masvingo.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said that the commissioning of the plant is in line with the country’s thrust on beneficiation and value addition.

“In June 2022, President Mnangagwa presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of Bikita Minerals Spodumene Project. Spodumene is considered the most important lithium ore mineral. Sino Mine invested over US$300 million into the Spodumene project.

“Spodumene, as an important source of lithium, is used in the manufacturing of mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, making of automotive batteries, and in the ceramics industry”, reads the statement.