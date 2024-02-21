President Mnangagwa commissions Mushagashe Business Unit in Masvingo as part of the Presidential Rural Development Programme

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has commissioned Mushagashe Business Unit in Masvingo, under the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

The Business Unit is comprised of Fish ponds, a one-hectare Drip Technology Horticulture Garden and a Solar Powered Borehole with 2 (10000l) Storage Tanks.

Zimbabweans today are commemorating the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day with President Mnangagwa set to lead official proceedings in Masvingo as the Government seeks to mainstream the participation of young people in major development programmes in the country.

President Mnangagwa toured various Business Exhibition stands at the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day Celebrations.

The Robert Mugabe National Youth Day is celebrated annually on February 21 and is part of the country’s public holidays.

At least 30 000 delegates from all the country’s provinces are expected to attend the national event at Mushagashe Youth Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo.

Delegates from neighbouring South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Tanzania are also expected to grace the programme, which will run under the theme: “Positioning Youth Empowerment and Development Towards Achieving Vision 2030”.

This year’s theme has been crafted in recognition of the critical role that young people play in economic development.