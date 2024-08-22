President Mnangagwa commissions new VVIP Pavilion at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today officially commissioned the VVIP Pavilion Lounge at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development.



The event was attended by senior Government officials, diplomats, and representatives from the People’s Republic of China, including Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding.



In his address, President Mnangagwa praised the partnership between Zimbabwe and China, highlighting China’s role in supporting Zimbabwe’s economic development. He noted that the VVIP Pavilion, part of the airport’s expansion project initiated in 2018, symbolises the country’s commitment to modernising its infrastructure to boost tourism, trade, and investment.



The President also acknowledged a donation of 1 760 tonnes of rice from China earlier in the day, emphasising the strong and enduring ties between the two nations. The airport’s expansion includes upgraded apron areas, a new fire station, and modernised terminals, all aimed at enhancing Zimbabwe’s air transport services to meet global standards.

President Mnangagwa reiterated the importance of aviation in driving national economic growth and expressed his Government’s dedication to providing world-class aviation services in Zimbabwe.