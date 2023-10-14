  • Today Sat, 14 Oct 2023

President Mnangagwa commissions the National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA on Friday commissioned the National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre at Bindura University of Science Education.

The centre is a goat semen processing biotechnology laboratoty designed to produce the best goat breeds suited for Zimbabwe.


