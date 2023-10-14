President Mnangagwa commissions the National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre
Online writer
PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA on Friday commissioned the National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre at Bindura University of Science Education.
The centre is a goat semen processing biotechnology laboratoty designed to produce the best goat breeds suited for Zimbabwe.
-
Nqobile Tshili, [email protected] IN 2017, tragedy struck the rocky terrain of Enkwalini in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb, when a student from Bulawayo Polytechnic College chose to end his life by leaping into its depths. The sorrowful incident deeply troubled businessman, Remegious Nkomazana, who couldn’t help but contemplate a solution to end the ongoing loss of lives to […]
-
Harare Bureau President Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities, yesterday capped 2 349 students who graduated with degrees and diplomas at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)’s 22nd graduation ceremony. As part of rewarding excellence, the overall outstanding male and female students benefited from the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s programme with […]
-
Harare Bureau IN a dramatic snub to CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa and his Western handlers, Sadc on Thursday published its final report on the Zimbabwe elections that omitted opinionated submissions contained in the hugely discredited preliminary Sadc Election Observer Mission (SEOM). This effectively closed the country’s 2023 election chapter leaving the opposition and its […]
Comments