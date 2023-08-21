President Mnangagwa confident of resounding Zanu PF victory

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said his Government under the Second Republic will win resoundingly on Wednesday as a result of the dedication and hard work displayed by his Cabinet members toward the realisation of Vision 2030.

In his closing remarks at the final cabinet meeting held at the State House before the Harmonised Elections on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa commended the Cabinet for record performance characterised by dedicated effort in serving the country over the past five years.

“As I mentioned at the beginning of this meeting, today’s meeting marks the end of this session of Cabinet ahead of the Harmonised General Elections being held on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023. We are confident of a resounding victory as the Second Republic. The unity of purpose and hard work exhibited over the last five years has seen us delivering on our mandate, with unprecedented results across the socio-economic spectrum.

“The transformation, industrialisation and modernisation of the economy and upliftment of livelihoods towards the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society is evident. Congratulations to you all and the respective Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies which you superintended over,” he said.

President Mnangagwa applauded members of the Cabinet for adhering to his calls, through the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, for the submission of summarised achievements in respective portfolios.

He said the submissions were relevant for the attainment of Vision 2030 by targeting programmes under the 14 pillars of the National Development Strategy 1.

The President said identified gaps, observations, recommendations and areas needing improvement will be attended to in the future towards the realisation of optimal performance across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“I am pleased to highlight that the reform programme has yielded positive outcomes across our economy. Increased performance and full implementation of reforms related to the State enterprises and parastatals sector are aspects that will receive urgent attention in the very near future. State enterprises and parastatals must contribute their proportionate share to the fiscus and ultimately, help address issues of service delivery to our people,” he said.

President Mnangagwa thanked Cabinet members for their dedicated, committed, diligent and loyal service to the people of our country.

“In whatever respect, let us all continue to wholeheartedly serve our motherland, Zimbabwe, to lift our people into a higher quality of life, guided by our defining developmental philosophy, Nyika inovaka, igotongwa, igonamatigwa, nevene vayo. Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo. Meanwhile, the performance of our secretariat team has been commendable,” he said.