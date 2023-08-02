President Mnangagwa congratulates Bosso

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC on their 17-game unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season.

Bosso are enjoying a good run in the league as they sit top of the table with 37 points from 17 games.

They are the only team still to taste defeat in the league this season.

Bosso have won 10 games, drawn seven and lost none.

They lead the race with seven points at the halfway mark.

Addressing thousands of people who thronged a Zanu PF star rally in Bulawayo yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the sprucing up of Barbourfields Stadium is one of their top priorities.

“We are refurbishing Barbourfields Stadium. The home of Highlanders, who are doing very well this season with 17 games unbeaten in the league. Amhlophe Highlanders iBosso yi Bosso. Congratulations Bosso,” said Mnangagwa.

The president was presented with a Highlanders number 9 jersey in February 2021 when he hosted the then club executive and promised to assist the club in their mining venture.

President Mnangagwa awarded Highlanders a mining claim to Highlanders in 2020 as part of empowering the club to enable Bosso to expand their revenue generation streams.

The mine breakthrough came at a time when Highlanders were celebrating 95 years of existence and was a perfect present from the Head of State and Government of Zimbabwe.