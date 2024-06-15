President Mnangagwa congratulates Ramaphosa on re-election

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated South African President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa for his re-election as the neighboring country’s Head of State.

In a message soon after President-elect Ramaphosa beat EFF leader Julius Malema by a wide margin in Parliament on Friday, President Mnangagwa said his election is testimony to the confidence and trust South Africans have in the African National Congress (ANC) leader.

President-elect Ramaphosa polled 283 votes, thumping Mr Malema who only got 44.

Earlier in the day, ANC’s Thoko Didiza was elected Speaker of Parliament and Democratic Alliance’s Annelie Lotriet as her deputy.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, indeed, on my own behalf, it is my honour and privilege to extend to you, our sincere and heartfelt congratulations following your re-election as the President of the Republic of South Africa.

“Your re-election to this high office is ample testimony to the great confidence and trust that the people of South Africa repose in your astute leadership.

“As you embark on your new mandate, I wish to reaffirm my strong commitment to working closely with you, to further strengthen and deepen the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity that exist between our two countries and peoples, glued together by shared history, culture and family ties,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I also wish to underscore my commitment to continue working closely with you at the regional and multilateral levels, in furtherance of our regional integration agenda, as well as in seeking enduring solutions to global challenges, respectively.

“I take this opportunity to wish you, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, personal good health and success in the discharge of your onerous responsibilities. You can always count on my support and cooperation in that regard, Please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration.”