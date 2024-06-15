President Mnangagwa congratulates SA counterpart Ramaphosa on re-election

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election by Parliament last night, as leader of South Africa for a second term.

President Ramaphosa of the African National Congress (ANC) garnered 283 votes ahead of Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Party who received 44 votes.

In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa said he was looking forward to a close working relationship with President Ramaphosa at bilateral, regional and multi-lateral levels.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, indeed, on my own behalf, it is my honour and privilege to extend to you, our sincere and heartfelt congratulations following your re-election as the President of the Republic of South Africa.

“Your re-election to this high office is ample testimony to the great confidence and trust that the people of South Africa repose in your astute leadership.

“As you embark on your new mandate, I wish to reaffirm my strong commitment to working closely with you, to further strengthen and deepen the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity that exist between our two countries and peoples, glued together by shared history, culture and family ties.

“I also wish to underscore my commitment to continue working closely with you at the regional and multilateral levels, in furtherance of our regional integration agenda, as well as in seeking enduring solutions to global challenges, respectively.”

After elections held on May 29, the ANC remained the largest party in South Africa, but lost the parliamentary majority that it had held since the inaugural post-apartheid election in 1994.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) remained in second place with a slight increase of the vote while uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a left-wing populist party founded six months prior to the election and led by former president Jacob Zuma, came in third place.

On 14 June 2024, the ANC, the DA, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), agreed to form a national unity government, thus paving the way for Cde Ramaphosa to be re-elected President of South Africa.

The DA had for years been the main opposition and a fierce foe for the ANC and the agreement puts South Africa into uncharted waters with the first national coalition government in its democratic history.

This is seen as a turning point for Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Earlier yesterday, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said it was important for the coalition partners to work together for the good of the country.

“The government of national unity is on track. For the interest of the country, we said let’s work together. We have no fear of that,” he said.