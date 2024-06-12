President Mnangagwa consoles Malawians over death of VP’, nine others

Nqobile Tshili

[email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has consoled the Malawian people following the tragic death of their Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others who died on Monday following a plane crash accident.

Malawi President, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, confirmed the death of Vice President Chilima and nine other in a plane crash, which is suspected to have been caused by bad weather.

Vice President Chilima was on his way to represent government at the burial of former government minister, Ralph Kasambara.

However, due to bad weather the military plane he was boarding failed to land at the Mzuzu International Airport, leading to its disappearance off the radar.

This resulted in the Malawian government dispatching a rescue team with the plane wreckage being found in Chikangawa forest with no survivors.

Malawi has since announced 21 days of mourning in respect of Vice President Chilima and his entourage, which included former First Lady, Ms Shanil Muluzi nee Dzimbiri.

Accordingly, flags will fly at half-staff during the mourning period across Malawi.

President Mnangagwa on Wednesday wrote to his counterpart President Chakwera expressing profound sadness following the tragic accident.

“Your Excellency and dear brother, it is with a profound sense of shock and sadness, that I received the devastating news on the fatal aircraft crash, that claimed the lives of the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima, as well as the former First Lady of Malawi, Ms Shanil Muluzi nee Dzimbiri, amongst other deceased Malawian patriots,” reads the letter from President Mnangagwa.

He said the government of Zimbabwe was depressed by the incident and mourns with the people of Malawi.

President Mnangagwa said Dr Chilima will be remembered for fostering bilateral engagements within the continent.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you, and, through Your Excellency, to the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi, as well as the families of the deceased, our heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow,” he said.

“We wish you fortitude on your road to recovery from this tragedy. The late Dr Chilima, will forever be remembered for his selfless efforts in promoting the bi-lateral relations between Malawi and Zimbabwe, as well as the integration of our African continent,” said President Mnangagwa.

“May the bereaved families find solace in the assurance that our thoughts and prayers are with them during this sad period. Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, the assurances of my highest consideration.”