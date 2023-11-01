President Mnangagwa directs Local authorities to evaluate properties under their jurisdiction

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ALL local authorities in the country have until June 30 next year to undertake a valuation exercise of all properties within their jurisdiction, President Mnangagwa has ordered.

The valuation of land will enable the local authorities to have a balance sheet which reflects true value which will make it easier for them to raise money from financial institutions.

President Mnangagwa made the order during a Local Authorities interaction that brought together Mayors, Chairpersons, Town Clerks and Town Secretaries and Committee Chairpersons from all the 92 Local Authorities, held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) Wednesday.

The interaction is aimed at addressing high levels of lack of service delivery by Local Authorities which is seen as a hindrance to the attainment of an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“Government directs that all Local Authorities, as provided for in the law should value their properties by 30th June, 2024. All budgets for 2025/26 should be based on such valuations,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Local Authorities can use devolution funds to pay for such valuations subject to approval by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The President said an Inspectorate Department will be established in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to monitor compliance with the law and established regulations on service delivery; compliance with standard operating procedures for service delivery; compliance with action plans developed to achieve service delivery standards and implementation of policy measures.

“To enable immediate implementation of the above measures, l hereby direct the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to work with the Public Service Commission and Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development. The review of 2024 budgets and future budgets has to be on the above basis (and) the establishment of an Inspectorate Department has to be given urgent attention,” said President Mnangagwa.