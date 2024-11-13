President Mnangagwa Engages with Afreximbank Leadership at COP 29 in Baku

Online Writer

BAKU, Azerbaijan – During the ongoing COP 29 conference, President Emmerson Mnangagwa held a significant meeting with Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Afreximbank. The discussions centered on enhancing financial support for sustainable development initiatives in Zimbabwe and across Africa.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as African nations seek increased investment to address climate change challenges and promote economic resilience. Afreximbank has been instrumental in facilitating trade and investment on the continent, positioning itself as a key player in financing projects that align with the goals of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to harness funding for climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, highlighting Zimbabwe’s commitment to sustainable development. The discussions reflect a growing recognition of the importance of financial institutions in supporting African countries’ climate goals.

The meeting’s outcome is expected to pave the way for future partnerships aimed at fostering economic growth while addressing environmental challenges.