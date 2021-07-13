President Mnangagwa extends lockdown as Delta variant wreaks havoc

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has extended the level four lockdown by an additional two weeks to contain the spread of Covid-19, revealing that 80 percent of new infections in the country are attributed to the deadly Delta variant of the virus.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, President Mnangagwa said the country will use the extended lockdown to vaccinate a targeted one million people.

The President said mechanisms to enforce the lockdown were being strengthened after the realisation that some members of the public were violating regulations, most of them taking advantage of the night to embark on the banned intercity travel.

