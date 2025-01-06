President Mnangagwa extends ZDF Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda’s term

Nqobile [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has extended the term of office for the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda, to 23 November 2025.

In a notice, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, confirmed the extension, effective from 24 December 2024.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of proviso (i) to the Defence (Regular Force) (Officers) Regulations, 1988, published in Statutory Instrument 152 of 1988, extended the appointment of General Philip Valerio Sibanda as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces with effect from the 24th December, 2024 to the 23rd November, 2025,” read the notice.

General Sibanda has served as ZDF Commander since his appointment in 2017, succeeding the then army General and current Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.