President Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi

20 May, 2020 - 20:05 0 Views
The Chronicle

‍Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has fired Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry Deputy Minister Dr Energy Mutodi.

The Permanent Secretary for Presidential Communications Mr Regis Chikowore confirmed the development this evening through a statement.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr M.J.M Sibanda has announced the termination of employment by His Excellency the President. Cde E.D. Mnangagwa of Dr. Energy Mutodi as Deputy Minister of Government in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

“The termination which is with immediate effect, in terms of Section 108 (1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment No.20 of 2013),” read the statement.

More to follow…

