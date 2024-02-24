President Mnangagwa, First Lady leave for Namibia to attend President Geingob funeral

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa have left for Namibia to attend the State funeral of that country’s late President, Dr Hage Gottfried Geingob.

The President and First Lady are attending the funeral which will be held on Sunday.

The late President Geingob died shortly after midnight on Sunday February 4, at Lady Pohamba Hospital, Namibia’s Acting President Nangolo Mbumba announced in a statement. He was 82.

President Geingbo died with his wife Madame Monica Geingob and his children by his side.